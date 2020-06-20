Bhad Bhabie Is On Her Swimsuit Goals On The First Day Of Summer
Saturday, 20 June 2020 () Rap rookie Bhad Bhabie isn’t wasting anymore time fresh out of rehab. The hip-hop entertainer has returned to poolside slaying on the first official day of summer. Bhad x Summer On Saturday, Bhabie hit up Instagram with footage of herself embracing some post-spring heat. In the clips, she’s turning up and enjoying sunshine around a […]
The post Bhad Bhabie Is On Her Swimsuit Goals On The First Day Of Summer appeared first on .