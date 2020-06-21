Global  

Sonakshi Sinha quits Twitter; writes 'Aag lage basti mein... mein apni masti mein'

Mid-Day Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha quit Twitter on Saturday in order to "stay away from negativity". Also quitting the microblogging site on the same day was actor Saqib Saleem. He cited bullying, hatred and lack of kindness as reasons. "The first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity. And nowhere more of...
