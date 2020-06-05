FathersDay: B'town dads twinning with kids



Related videos from verified sources Throwback 2009



You loved Throwback 2008 so much we had to bring you Throwback 2009. Dogs trapped in blinds, dads in dryers, weddings gone wrong...there's so much to chuckle at, you'll be begging for Throwback 2010! Credit: America's Funniest Home Videos Duration: 03:06 Published 1 day ago These Impressive Animal Dads Go Above and Beyond for Their Offspring



We’re sure your dad jokes are great and all, but these animal dads are about to give a master class in parenting. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:15 Published 4 days ago Dads And Babies



Few things are cuter than a dad with his baby. Lots of laughs, both for the cuddly pair and for you in this precious set of videos. Credit: America's Funniest Home Videos Duration: 03:07 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources #FathersDay: Telugu stars giving 'Daddy Goals' When it comes to the coolest dads of Tollywood, a string of Telugu superstars are certain to compete with their adorable kids. Despite busy with films and brand...

IndiaTimes 2 hours ago





Tweets about this