Katy Perry shares Orlando Bloom is really excited to have a daughter



Orlando Bloom is "really excited" to have a baby daughter, according to his pregnant fiancee Katy Perry. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published 2 days ago

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are waiting until their daughter is born to settle on her name



Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom want their unborn daughter to "tell them" what her name is going to be when she's born, but do have some "options" in mind. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:42 Published 3 days ago