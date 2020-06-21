Salman Khan appeals to fans to stand with Sushant Singh Rajput's fans
Sunday, 21 June 2020 () Amid a raging social media outrage on nepotism and favouritism in the Hindi film industry following the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, megastar Salman Khan has appealed to his fans to stand with the late actor's fans in this difficult time and understand the pain that they were going through.
Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Rhea Chakraborty arrived at Bandra Police Station on June 18. She has been called for interrogation by police in connection with Sushant's death case. The 34-year-old actor Sushant, was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14.
