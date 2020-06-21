Global  

Salman Khan appeals to fans to stand with Sushant Singh Rajput's fans

Mid-Day Sunday, 21 June 2020
Amid a raging social media outrage on nepotism and favouritism in the Hindi film industry following the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, megastar Salman Khan has appealed to his fans to stand with the late actor's fans in this difficult time and understand the pain that they were going through.

Stressing that the 'loss...
