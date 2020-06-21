Twinkle Khanna remembers her father Rajesh Khanna ahead of Father's Day
Sunday, 21 June 2020 () Actor Twinkle Khanna on Saturday revisited her childhood memories with her late superstar father Rajesh Khanna a day ahead of Father's Day. Khanna took to Instagram and posted a monochrome childhood picture of herself with her father and shared some of her memories in the caption.
The third Sunday of June is celebrated as Father’s Day in most parts of the world. Father’s Day is a celebration of fathers, honouring fatherhood, paternal bonds and the role fathers play in society. This day was first proposed in 1909 to complement Mother’s Day celebrations.
