Emily B + Fabolous’ Daughter Is Back On Her Modeling Goals Again: “None Of Your Concern”

SOHH Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
Emily B + Fabolous’ Daughter Is Back On Her Modeling Goals Again: “None Of Your Concern”Vixen Emily B and Fabolous‘ daughter Taina Williams is on her modeling goals again. The popular entertainer returned online this week to unload a batch of new beauty shots. Taina x Modeling Last night, Williams hit up Instagram with a set of fresh pics. Some include her turning a couch seat into a modeling opportunity […]

