Look: Ari Fletcher Brings New Meaning To Thick-Thick In Weekend Modeling Pic Sunday, 21 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Vixen Ari Fletcher is in a class all by herself. The hip-hop model went online this weekend to share a new photo shoot pic of herself capable of even making the Internet’s jaw drop. Look and comment below! “These @baddieville outfits hit different! WHEWWWW!!!” -Ari Fletcher’s Instagram



The post Look: Ari Fletcher Brings New Meaning To Thick-Thick In Weekend Modeling Pic appeared first on . Vixen Ari Fletcher is in a class all by herself. The hip-hop model went online this weekend to share a new photo shoot pic of herself capable of even making the Internet’s jaw drop. Look and comment below! “These @baddieville outfits hit different! WHEWWWW!!!” -Ari Fletcher’s InstagramThe post Look: Ari Fletcher Brings New Meaning To Thick-Thick In Weekend Modeling Pic appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Ari Fletcher Takes G Herbo’s Son Yosohn To The Jacuzzi For Bubbly Mommy Duties: “Mama’s Baby” Vixen Ari Fletcher really, really, really loves her mini-me. The hip-hop model went online this week to share a new pic of herself and son Yosohn Santana getting...

SOHH 2 days ago





Tweets about this