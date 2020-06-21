Global  

Scarlett Johansson says her 'husky voice' was a disadvantage early on in her career

Mid-Day Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
"Marriage Story" star Scarlett Johansson says she faced a lot of rejection initially in her career due to her now-famous "husky voice".

The actor, who made her movie debut at the age of nine with the film "North", said she always wanted to work in musical theatre but casting directors did not give her a chance due to her deep...
News video: Scarlett Johansson was rejected for jobs due to her 'husky voice'

