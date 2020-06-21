Global  

Meek Mill Tries To Bank $200,000 By Selling His Bulletproof Truck: “Partition TV W/ Xbox”

SOHH Sunday, 21 June 2020
Meek Mill Tries To Bank $200,000 By Selling His Bulletproof Truck: “Partition TV W/ Xbox”Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill is looking for a big payday. The hip-hop superstar went online this week to offer up one of his bulletproof trucks for a cool $200,000. Meek x $200K Mill went to his Twitter page this week to show off his decked-out vehicle. He also provided details on what it comes […]

