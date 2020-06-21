Yusuf revisits the songs of Cat Stevens Sunday, 21 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

By any name, Yusuf Islam is a legend. The man who came to fame as Cat Stevens will soon release a new album, a collection of songs he made famous half a century ago and has now re-recorded with the perspective that 50 years of living can bring. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Yusuf about recording "Tea for the Tillerman 2," including his duet with his younger self for the song "Father and Son." 👓 View full article

