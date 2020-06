Fitness pizza in my mouth Crybaby: Trump Campaign Chief Goes After Media Coverage of Low Rally Turnout, Suggests They May Revoke Credentials… https://t.co/EEkUY6ZqEh 10 minutes ago kj dandton LMAO - Big Babies! Trump Campaign Chief Goes After Media Coverage of Low Rally Turnout, Suggests They May Revoke Cr… https://t.co/1s3UychhPl 11 minutes ago Roy RT @wvjoe911: Trump Campaign Chief Goes After Media Coverage of Low Rally Turnout, Suggests They May Revoke Credentials https://t.co/NoPTJq… 12 minutes ago Brent Erickson RT @Mediaite: Trump Campaign Chief Goes After Media Coverage of Low Rally Turnout, Suggests They May Revoke Credentials https://t.co/H8W9h9… 14 minutes ago Brian Craig🇺🇸 Trump Campaign Chief Goes After Media Coverage of Low Rally Turnout, Suggests They May Revoke Credentials… https://t.co/ryi9T8RVs2 18 minutes ago 🇺🇸🌊JoeInWV 🌊🇺🇸 Trump Campaign Chief Goes After Media Coverage of Low Rally Turnout, Suggests They May Revoke Credentials… https://t.co/uZpcE55NIL 29 minutes ago ENM News Photo via Lincoln Project on Twitter. Donald Trump’s re-election campaign manager, Brad Parscale, threatened to blo… https://t.co/0AEW7df1su 33 minutes ago Mediaite Trump Campaign Chief Goes After Media Coverage of Low Rally Turnout, Suggests They May Revoke Credentials https://t.co/H8W9h9sHEK 1 hour ago