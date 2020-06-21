Global  

Lil Baby Holds at No. 1 on Billboard 200 With 'My Turn' for a Third Week!

Just Jared Sunday, 21 June 2020
Lil Baby is still on top! The 25-year-old superstar is spending a third week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with My Turn, the chart company reported on Sunday (June 21). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lil Baby The album moved 72,000 equivalent album units in the past week. Lil Baby‘s album [...]
