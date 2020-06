Related videos from verified sources Lily Allen slams Warner Music Group owner over Donald Trump donations



Lily Allen has accused Warner Music Group executives of double standards due to their support of the Blackout Tuesday campaign. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published 2 weeks ago Big Sean Expresses Feelings About Protesting in Powerful Video Message | Billboard News



Big Sean took to social media on Monday (June 1) to express his feelings about protesting with the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of George Floyd's death and his identity as a Black man in.. Credit: Billboard News Duration: 01:29 Published 3 weeks ago The Weeknd calls on music bosses to donate to Black Lives Matter causes



The Weeknd has called on his corporate "partners" in the music industry to join him in making significant donations to support Black Lives Matter causes. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this