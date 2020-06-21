Golfer Michelle Wie Welcomes First Child With Jonnie West
Sunday, 21 June 2020 () Michelle Wie is a mom! The pro-golfer has welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Jonnie West. Michelle shared the first pics of her new baby, who they’ve named Makenna Kamalei Yoona, on her social media account. “Kenna baby, I have waited my entire life to meet you. Makenna Kamalei Yoona West, your [...]
