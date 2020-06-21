Global  

Camila Cabello's 'First Man' Music Video Features Home Movies With Her Dad!

Just Jared Jr Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
Camila Cabello is pulling out her old home movies for a special tribute to her dad, Alejandro. The 23-year-old singer debuted the “First Man” music video, just in time for Father’s Day. In the visual, you’ll see a ton of home movies featuring her dad and even her when she was super young. PHOTOS: Check [...]
