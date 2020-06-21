|
Camila Cabello's 'First Man' Music Video Features Home Movies With Her Dad!
Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
Camila Cabello is pulling out her old home movies for a special tribute to her dad, Alejandro. The 23-year-old singer debuted the “First Man” music video, just in time for Father’s Day. In the visual, you’ll see a ton of home movies featuring her dad and even her when she was super young. PHOTOS: Check [...]
