Kane Brown Performs Acoustic Version of 'For My Daughter' in Honor of Father's Day - Watch!

Just Jared Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
Kane Brown is celebrating his first Father’s Day with a musical tribute to his daughter Kingsley Rose! The 26-year-old country singer released a video of himself performing the acoustic version of his song “For My Daughter.” PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kane Brown Kane originally released the song earlier this year, as I [...]
News video: A Local Restaurant Is Offering A Unique Way To Have A Special Meal For Father's Day

A Local Restaurant Is Offering A Unique Way To Have A Special Meal For Father's Day 01:41

 Now closed Euclid Hall is offering up their menu one last time this weekend in honor of father's day.

