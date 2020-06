Camila Cabello Drops 'First Man' Music Video on Father's Day Dedicated To Her Dad Sunday, 21 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Camila Cabello went through home video footage to put together her brand new music video for "First Man". The 23-year-old singer dropped the new visual, specially for Father's Day, and it features a lot of home movies of her dad, Alejandro.