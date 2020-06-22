Joe Jonas & Pregnant Sophie Turner Pick Up Ice Cream Treat on Father's Day!

thay 🏳️‍🌈 RT @vivafalastin: sophie turner is literally my age and is not only queen of the north but also pregnant with joe jonas’s child like where… 3 hours ago Anette Fekete Joe Jonas & Pregnant Sophie Turner Hold Hands on Father's Day Outing! https://t.co/pAcUokh8jX via @JustJaredJr 2 days ago ♥ ReySkywalker † Lovato RT @Songdancer28: I CAN’T BREATHE LMAO she actually keeps rubbing her tummy like there’s a baby in there 😂 I- can’t with her https://t.c… 3 days ago PETER HUANG Heavily pregnant Sophie Turner walks with Joe Jonas as 'birth is weeks away' - Mirror Online https://t.co/xj9yLoPBJH 3 days ago HOT 107.9 Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ unborn child is almost here! https://t.co/wjGo4eXJWL 3 days ago Mirror Celeb Heavily pregnant Sophie Turner walks with Joe Jonas as 'birth is weeks away' https://t.co/kGy9PcPf2i 4 days ago Mirror Celeb Heavily pregnant Sophie Turner walks with Joe Jonas as 'birth is weeks away' https://t.co/kGy9Pd6QqS 4 days ago 1071 KISS FM Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ unborn child is almost here! https://t.co/EiKjy5jG8r 4 days ago