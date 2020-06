Related videos from verified sources Families dine out for Father's Day after COVID-19 restaurant restrictions loosen



Families dine out for Father's Day after COVID-19 restaurant restrictions loosen. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 01:29 Published 2 hours ago Happy Father's Day From The Eyewitness News Family



Happy Father's Day to all the dads and father-figures out there. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:41 Published 2 hours ago Nevadans expected to spend $200+ million for Father's Day



Nevadans are expected to spend $268 million collectively on dads for Father's Day this year, according to the Retail Association of Nevada. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:27 Published 6 hours ago

Tweets about this