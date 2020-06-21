Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Father's Day: Anushka Sharma shares a heartwarming picture to recall her conversation with father

Mid-Day Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
Actor Anushka Sharma has shared a heartwarming throwback picture from her Mehendi ceremony to wish her dad on the Father's Day. She also penned a note about one that she was taught by her father during college days.

In the picture shared by the 'PK' actor on Instagram, Anushka's father is giving her a peck on her cheek as her...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Father's Day 2020 celebrated on June 21st, find out the history of this day: Watch | Oneindia News

Father's Day 2020 celebrated on June 21st, find out the history of this day: Watch | Oneindia News 01:22

 The third Sunday of June is celebrated as Father’s Day in most parts of the world. Father’s Day is a celebration of fathers, honouring fatherhood, paternal bonds and the role fathers play in society. This day was first proposed in 1909 to complement Mother’s Day celebrations. The third Sunday...

Related videos from verified sources

Families dine out for Father's Day after COVID-19 restaurant restrictions loosen [Video]

Families dine out for Father's Day after COVID-19 restaurant restrictions loosen

Families dine out for Father's Day after COVID-19 restaurant restrictions loosen.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:29Published
Happy Father's Day From The Eyewitness News Family [Video]

Happy Father's Day From The Eyewitness News Family

Happy Father's Day to all the dads and father-figures out there.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:41Published
Nevadans expected to spend $200+ million for Father's Day [Video]

Nevadans expected to spend $200+ million for Father's Day

Nevadans are expected to spend $268 million collectively on dads for Father's Day this year, according to the Retail Association of Nevada.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:27Published

Tweets about this