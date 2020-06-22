Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Camila Cabello Gifts Her Dad With Emotional Music Video of 'First Man' on Father's Day

AceShowbiz Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Dedicating the promo to Alejandro, the 'Senorita' hitmaker fills it with her childhood home videos, and thanks her father for loving her 'unconditionally, ferociously, and constantly.'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Localish - Published
News video: Dad launches 'How-To' channel for kids without fathers

Dad launches 'How-To' channel for kids without fathers 03:02

 Rob Kenney has become a father figure to over 2 million subscribers, thanks to his YouTube channel 'Dad, How Do I?' Rob grew up without having his father around, so now he's helping other kids in similar situations. His videos cover everything from tying a tie to changing a flat tire. Rob even...

Related videos from verified sources

Full Circle: On Father's Day, Elian Gonzalez Announces He's Going To Be A Dad [Video]

Full Circle: On Father's Day, Elian Gonzalez Announces He's Going To Be A Dad

Elian Gonzalez was once a young Cuban boy whose custody case sparked diplomatic tensions and attracted intense media coverage. Now, CNN reports Gonzalez marked Father's Day by announcing on Facebook..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
Happy Father's Day! [Video]

Happy Father's Day!

Father's Day is this Sunday and we want to wish all the dads out there a happy Father's Day. Make sure to give the dad in your life a big hug and let him know you love him.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:53Published
Dads can ride the High Roller for free Sunday [Video]

Dads can ride the High Roller for free Sunday

If you still don't know what to get dad for Father's Day, you can take him to the Linq. Dads get a free ride on the High Roller on Sunday when you buy at least one ticket.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Camila Cabello Drops 'First Man' Music Video on Father's Day Dedicated To Her Dad

 Camila Cabello went through home video footage to put together her brand new music video for “First Man”. The 23-year-old singer dropped the new visual,...
Just Jared

Camila Cabello Dedicates ‘First Man’ Video to Her Dad on Father’s Day: ‘Te Amo Mucho Papa’

 Grab a box of tissues before you press play on Camila Cabello's new music video for her father.
Billboard.com


Tweets about this