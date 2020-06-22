Camila Cabello Gifts Her Dad With Emotional Music Video of 'First Man' on Father's Day
Monday, 22 June 2020 () Dedicating the promo to Alejandro, the 'Senorita' hitmaker fills it with her childhood home videos, and thanks her father for loving her 'unconditionally, ferociously, and constantly.'
