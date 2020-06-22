Russell Wilson & Megan Rapinoe Open ESPY Awards 2020 with Powerful Speech About Black Lives Matter - Watch Now Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

Russell Wilson and Megan Rapinoe are opening the 2020 ESPY Awards with a powerful message. The NFL star and soccer star opened the sports awards show with a message about the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement. “Our country’s work is not anywhere close to done. We need justice. We need true leadership. We [...] 👓 View full article

