South Indian actress Usha Rani passes away; Mollywood actors mourn the loss Monday, 22 June 2020

Usha Rani, the south Indian actress, passed away on Sunday, June 21 in Chennai. She was 62. The veteran actress, who was known for her supporting roles in various Tamil and Malayam films, was reportedly was suffering from a kidney-related ailment. Her last rites were performed in Chennai, on Sunday evening.



Usha Rani was...