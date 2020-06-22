Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

D.L. Hughley tests positive for COVID-19

Mid-Day Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Comedian D.L. Hughley shared that he tested positive for coronavirus after collapsing during a stand-up comedy show. The comedian, who was hospitalised on Friday night, said he was asymptomatic and didn't have flu-like symptoms, shortness of breath, fever or a loss of taste or smell, reports variety.com.

"In addition to all...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: D.L. Hughley Collapses Onstage, Tests Positive For COVID-19

D.L. Hughley Collapses Onstage, Tests Positive For COVID-19 00:34

 Comedian, actor, and former CNN anchor D.L. Hughley collapsed Friday night, while he was performing onstage. After being admitted to an area hospital, Hughley said in an Instagram post that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19. CNN reports the 57-year-old was suffering from...

Related news from verified sources

Comedian DL Hughley COVID-19 positive after fainting onstage

 NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Comedian D.L. Hughley announced he tested positive for COVID-19 after collapsing onstage during a performance in Nashville,...
SeattlePI.com

Comedian DL Hughley COVID-19 positive after fainting onstage

 NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Comedian D.L. Hughley announced he tested positive for COVID-19 after collapsing onstage during a performance in Nashville, Tennessee....
Seattle Times

D.L. Hughley Announces He’s Tested Positive For COVID-19 After On-Stage Collapse: “I’m Going Back To My Hotel Room To Quarantine”

D.L. Hughley Announces He’s Tested Positive For COVID-19 After On-Stage Collapse: “I’m Going Back To My Hotel Room To Quarantine” Comedian D.L. Hughley has come forward to update concerned fans and friends about his well-being after falling on-stage during a live performance. The popular...
SOHH


Tweets about this