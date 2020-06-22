D.L. Hughley tests positive for COVID-19

Monday, 22 June 2020 () Comedian D.L. Hughley shared that he tested positive for coronavirus after collapsing during a stand-up comedy show. The comedian, who was hospitalised on Friday night, said he was asymptomatic and didn't have flu-like symptoms, shortness of breath, fever or a loss of taste or smell, reports variety.com.
