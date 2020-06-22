Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Celebrities
Royal Family
Lifestyle
Beauty
• Entertainment •
Movies
Health
Religion
One News Page
>
Entertainment News
>
Fern Britton says she was seen as a 'liability' to ITV ahead of This Morning exit
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Fern Britton says she was seen as a 'liability' to ITV ahead of This Morning exit
Monday, 22 June 2020 (
5 days ago
)
Britton departed ITV daytime show amid controversy surrounding gastric band surgery
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Tweets about this
In the News
Texas
Donald Trump
Facebook
Coronavirus disease 2019
Florida
Liverpool F.C.
Unilever
Emmanuel Macron
White House
Instagram
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Milton Glaser
The Simpsons
Kartarpur
Taliban
Richmond
Thoothukudi
WORTH WATCHING
Trump Signs Executive Order Protecting Monuments From Being Destroyed
Facebook expands hate speech rules amidst advertiser boycott
NBA announces schedule for resumption of play as 16 players test positive for Covid-19
LeBron James' $6.5 Million Liverpool Investment Paying Off