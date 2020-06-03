Abbey Clancy drinking more in lockdown

Abbey Clancy is Louis Theroux's biggest fan
Abbey Clancy admits she is the "biggest fan on earth" of Louis Theroux and was left speechless when he appeared on Peter Crouch's podcast.
Abbey Road Studios re-opens after 10 weeks
Abbey Road Studios, the recording venue made famous by The Beatles, has re-opened after being forced to close during lockdown.
Peter Crouch guards mansion with life-size cardboard cut out
Former footballer Peter Crouch has enlisted an unlikely helper to ward off thieves at his £4.5 million mansion - a life-size cardboard cut out of himself.