Watch: NBA YoungBoy Goes Off On J Prince, YG + Mustard Give Back, D.L. Hughley Scares Fans
Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
The rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on NBA YoungBoy‘s feud with music executive J Prince, YG and Mustard giving back to the community, D.L. Hughley getting tested for coronavirus and more. Watch and comment below!
