Watch: NBA YoungBoy Goes Off On J Prince, YG + Mustard Give Back, D.L. Hughley Scares Fans

SOHH Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Watch: NBA YoungBoy Goes Off On J Prince, YG + Mustard Give Back, D.L. Hughley Scares FansThe rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on NBA YoungBoy‘s feud with music executive J Prince, YG and Mustard giving back to the community, D.L. Hughley getting tested for coronavirus and more. Watch and comment below!

