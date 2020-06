Sufiyum Sujatayum: Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari's love story looks intense Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Amazon Prime members who are fans of the romance genre are in for a royal treat this July, as Vijay Babu's production banner Friday Film House brings to its viewers Sufiyum Sujatayum.



The musical love story stars the Malayalam and South Indian Film Industry's superstar Jayasurya alongside the multi-talented Aditi Rao Hydari.... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this