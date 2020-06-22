Drake’s Camp Threatens Swizz Beatz After “P***y” Remark: “See You Soon, Happy Father’s Day F**k Boy” Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

OVO Sound boss Drake‘s camp is big mad. The hip-hop star’s team has come forward to fire direct shots at Swizz Beatz following dicey remarks he made toward the 6 God over his team allegedly leaking a shelved Busta Rhymes collaboration. Drake x Gang-Gang Over the past few hours, folks from Drizzy’s side of the […]



The post Drake’s Camp Threatens Swizz Beatz After “P***y” Remark: “See You Soon, Happy Father’s Day F**k Boy” appeared first on . OVO Sound boss Drake‘s camp is big mad. The hip-hop star’s team has come forward to fire direct shots at Swizz Beatz following dicey remarks he made toward the 6 God over his team allegedly leaking a shelved Busta Rhymes collaboration. Drake x Gang-Gang Over the past few hours, folks from Drizzy’s side of the […]The post Drake’s Camp Threatens Swizz Beatz After “P***y” Remark: “See You Soon, Happy Father’s Day F**k Boy” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this