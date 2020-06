Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock Help Salute COVID-19 Frontline Workers in 'United We Sing' Special Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

'United We Sing: A Grammy Tribute to the Unsung Heroes' follows Harry Connick Jr. and his filmmaker daughter, Georgia, as they went on a road trip from New York City to New Orleans. 👓 View full article

