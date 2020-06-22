GamerIntel Fallout’s Vault Boy joins Super Smash Bros. as a Mii Fighter https://t.co/4xf23b6N5A https://t.co/e5UOBpGpHv 3 minutes ago
blazin gamin RT @PrimaGames: Sure, more ARMS is on the way with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but what about that Fallout Vault Boy reveal?!
Vault Boy ha… 11 minutes ago
GamingBolt Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Fallout’s Vault Boy Joins as Mii Fighter https://t.co/fxcK7EqDXS 20 minutes ago
Prima Games Sure, more ARMS is on the way with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but what about that Fallout Vault Boy reveal?!
Vaul… https://t.co/1orCpEGa9I 29 minutes ago