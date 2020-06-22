Global  

Dwyane Wade Loves His Father's Day Gift From Gabrielle Union!

Just Jared Monday, 22 June 2020
Gabrielle Union gave Dwyane Wade a Father’s Day gift he absolutely loved! “Happy Fathers Day to Meeeeee!!!! I mentioned years ago that when I moved to LA I would love a Bronco‼️Well the wife was listening. Thank you @gabunion you did that!!!!” Dwyane posted on his Instagram account of a video of the gift. PHOTOS: [...]
