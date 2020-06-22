Golden Globes 2021 Officially Postponed Due to Coronavirus
Monday, 22 June 2020 () The 2021 Golden Globes has been officially postponed to February 28, 2021. The original 2021 Golden Globes date was never actually announced, but the show typically airs the first weekend in January. This year, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return as hosts of the show. February 28, 2021 was actually the original date of [...]
