Post Malone debuts new giant face tattoo: 'Skeletons are cool'

FOXNews.com Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Post Malone has a new tattoo on the side of his face and it's huge.
Post Malone Debuts Skeleton Tattoo on His Skull

 Post Malone has new ink. The 24-year-old "Circles" superstar posted a selfie on his Instagram on Sunday (June 21) to debut his new tattoo.
Just Jared


