Related videos from verified sources Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's charity plans hit snag



Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s charity plans have hit a bump in the road. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:46 Published 3 days ago Meghan Markle fans prepare charity fund to celebrate her birthday



The Duchess of Sussex turns 39 years old on August 4 and fans are looking to help Meghan celebrate the occasion with donations through social media. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:40 Published 6 days ago Meghan Markle Speaks to Hubb Community Kitchen on Anniversary of Tragic Fire



Meghan Markle’s first solo charitable work as a royal was with the Hubb Community Kitchen, and she is still involved with the group. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:08 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this