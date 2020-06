JK Simmons to Play Spider-Man's J. Jonah Jameson Again, He Confirms! Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

JK Simmons portrayed J. Jonah Jameson in the 2000s Spider-Man movies, and fans were shocked to see him reprise his role in the latest Spider-Man film Far From Home‘s end credits scene. He is the first-ever Marvel actor to play a role in an earlier series and then return for the latest Marvel movies. Now, [...] 👓 View full article

