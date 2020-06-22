ABC News Wins Big With John Bolton Interview, Scored 6.1 Million Viewers for Most Watched 9 PM Sunday Program
Monday, 22 June 2020 () If President *Donald Trump* hoped that attacking *John Bolton* would shut down the public interest surrounding his former national security adviser, it appears the idea backfired.
Today, John Bolton's new memoir "The Room Where It Happened" will be released. He alleges that the Ukraine controversy, which lead to President Trump's impeachment trial, was just one of many potentially impeachable offenses.
Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) says he wished former national security adviser John Bolton would have testified before Congress. According to Business Insider, Sen. Scott's comments come amid explosive claims..