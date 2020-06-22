ABC News Wins Big With John Bolton Interview, Scored 6.1 Million Viewers for Most Watched 9 PM Sunday Program

John RT @jasondogwood: Ok. WTF? My MAGA parents who I am still fighting with over their support for Trump just told me if Biden wins then Russi… 3 hours ago John LaDelfa RT @FOX4: 87-year-old Korean War veteran from Texas wins battle with COVID-19 https://t.co/Ia5PKR3AZj 1 day ago USA Wins the Gold RT @KatDelT: I love the calm verbal precision with which Grenell and McEnany take apart CNN buffoons. It never gets old. 🤣🤣 Richard Grenel… 1 day ago Sten RT @sbg1: Trump is a small man obsessed with small things like sending an autographed 'Rocket Man' CD to Kim Jong Un, but if I have one pol… 1 day ago T @ArmedPatriot45 The sad news is, John Roberts f@cked every black person in america with that DACA vote. The Democra… https://t.co/5zuzt95319 2 days ago Little sparrow RT @observationpt: I don’t think so, John. That safe bet is, if Trump wins, America continues its downward slide. Ordinary Americans will c… 3 days ago Anthony Element OAM I don’t think so, John. That safe bet is, if Trump wins, America continues its downward slide. Ordinary Americans w… https://t.co/pEnbuhT4qe 3 days ago ThoroughbredNEWS Moore hopes it’s Thanks Forever as he prepares for departure: John Moore has only eight more race meetings as a Hon… https://t.co/7lhWDnDxz0 4 days ago