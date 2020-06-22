Global  

Trump Campaign Staffer Complains That Supporters Listened to Media and Stayed Away From Tulsa Rally

Mediaite Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Trump campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh complained about the smaller than expected crowd at President Donald Trump's rally on Saturday, blaming the low turn out on the fact that supporters listened to the media regarding the coronavirus concerns.
