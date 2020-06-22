Trump Campaign Staffer Complains That Supporters Listened to Media and Stayed Away From Tulsa Rally
Monday, 22 June 2020 () Trump campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh complained about the smaller than expected crowd at President Donald Trump's rally on Saturday, blaming the low turn out on the fact that supporters listened to the media regarding the coronavirus concerns.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday warned protesters that they would face a 'different scene' at his weekend re-election rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a threat that his campaign later said was not directed at peaceful demonstrators. This report produced by Chris Dignam.
Donald Trump’s ingenious idea to stage a massive indoor rally in the middle of a pandemic failed to attract the huge crowds his ego so desperately desires.... The Next Web Also reported by •RIA Nov. •Seattle Times •SBS •NYTimes.com