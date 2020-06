Maddie Ziegler Announces Morphe Collaboration, The Imagination Collection Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Maddie Ziegler is launching her own makeup collection with Morphe! The 17-year-old revealed the news on Monday morning (June 22) that her Imagination Collection is coming out later this week. The Morphe x Maddie Ziegler collab will feature the Imagination eyeshadow pallette, with 20 shades, including one named after her little sis Kenzie, a highlighter [...] 👓 View full article