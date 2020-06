Michael Keaton Is In Early Talks To Appear in 'The Flash' Movie as Batman! Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Michael Keaton is reportedly in talks to reprise his role as Batman. According to TheWrap, the 68-year-old actor could return as the caped crusader in The Flash movie. The talks are in the very early stages. The plot for The Flash movie will be introducing audiences to the β€œidea of the multiverse, one of the [...] πŸ‘“ View full article