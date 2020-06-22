Camila Mendes Defends 'Riverdale' Co-Stars, Calls Out Those Who 'Falsely Accuse People of Sexual Assault'
Monday, 22 June 2020 () Camila Mendes is defending her Riverdale co-stars who have been accused of sexual misconduct, slamming the allegations as false. Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have both denied any wrongdoing in a series of tweets after being personally accused. Camila is standing by her co-stars and has released a statement. “it’s incredibly destructive to falsely accuse [...]
