Camila Mendes Defends 'Riverdale' Co-Stars, Calls Out Those Who 'Falsely Accuse People of Sexual Assault'



Related videos from verified sources Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes join Miami protests



Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes joined a Black Lives Matter protest in Miami Florida on Sunday. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 3 weeks ago Camila Mendes, Jessie T. Usher Talk 'Dangerous Lies'



Camila Mendes and Jessie T. Usher have teamed up for Netflix's latest thriller, "Dangerous Lies". While catching up with ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante, the dynamic duo reveal how their fans can get the.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:15 Published on May 4, 2020 Riverdale S04E19 - Season Finale



Riverdale 4x19 "K_illing Mr. Honey" Season 4 Episode 19 Promo trailer HD (Season Finale) - MADCHEN AMICK DIRECTS THE EPISODE — After receiving a letter from the University of Iowa asking him to.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 00:21 Published on April 30, 2020

Related news from verified sources Camila Mendes & Madelaine Petsch Speak Out About Allegations Against 'Riverdale' Co-Stars Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch are supporting their Riverdale co-stars. The two ladies took to social media to slam the false sexual assault allegations...

Just Jared Jr 45 minutes ago





Tweets about this