'St Elmo's Fire' Director Joel Schumacher Dies at 80

Just Jared Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Joel Schumacher has sadly passed away at the age of 80. TheWrap reports that the famed director died from a year-long battle with cancer. On top of helming St. Elmo’s Fire, which starred Demi Moore, Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson and Ally Sheedy, Joel also directed Falling Down, Flatliners, The Lost Boys, and Tigerland. [...]
News video: Joel Schumacher, Director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman Films, Dead at 80

Joel Schumacher, Director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman Films, Dead at 80 01:02

 Joel Schumacher, Director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman Films, Dead at 80 Schumacher died in NYC after battling cancer for a year. He transitioned from costume designing to directing for film in the 1980s. His third film, 'St. Elmo's Fire' was a hit. It brought together some of the most popular actors...

