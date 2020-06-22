Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Threaten Legal Action as They Deny Sexual Abuse Allegations
Monday, 22 June 2020 () In response to sexual abuse accusations, Sprouse is 'working with the right teams to get to the root of it' while co-star and former girlfriend Reinhart is planning a lawsuit against accuser.
Singer Justin Bieber had been accused of sexual assault by a woman. 'Sorry' singer dismissed allegations. Woman had accused him of sexual assault on Twitter. "Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible...