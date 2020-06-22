Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Pine Movie 'Violence of Action' Sells at Cannes Virtual Market

Just Jared Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Chris Pine is set to star in a brand new thriller movie, called Violence Of Action. Deadline reports that the film was sold during the Cannes virtual market this week, and will also star Ben Foster, Gillian Jacobs, and more. The movie centers on James Reed (Pine), who joins a paramilitary organization in order to [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published
News video: Ruth Wilson and Rosamund Pike in talks for Take That movie

Ruth Wilson and Rosamund Pike in talks for Take That movie 01:10

 Ruth Wilson and Rosamund Pike in talks for Take That movie Ruth Wilson, Cush Jumbo, and Rosamund Pike are in talks to star in the Take That movie 'Greatest Days'. The upcoming film is based off the musical 'The Band', which focuses on the life of fangirls, with songs by British boy band Take That...

Related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Worst Changes in The Last Airbender Movie [Video]

Top 10 Worst Changes in The Last Airbender Movie

This was the best they could do with this iconic franchise? For this list, we’ll be looking at the worst differences between the certifiably fresh “Avatar: The Last Airbender” series, and its..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 13:33Published
General Commander movie - Steven Seagal [Video]

General Commander movie - Steven Seagal

General Commander movie trailer - starring Steven Seagal - Plot synopsis: Southeast Asia may be a land of beautiful scenery, vibrant cities, spirituality and culture, but underneath the beautiful..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:19Published
Bruce Willis Signs on for Three-Movie Deal [Video]

Bruce Willis Signs on for Three-Movie Deal

Bruce Willis Signs on for Three-Movie Deal According to Deadline, Willis signed the deal with Emmett/Furla Films. Willis has previously worked on 17 movies with the production company's..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:58Published

Tweets about this

Lubica15543564

Lubbie RT @tracking_ontrek: ‘Chris Pine’ Movie ‘Violence Of Action’ Sells To Germany With Leonine – Deadline https://t.co/cRDEZdb4Cw 4 days ago

LuRKForever

Lu4&5 🦇😇 RT @JustJared: Chris Pine's upcoming thriller movie, "Violence of Action", has sold at Cannes Get more details about the film here: https:… 6 days ago

MekoStarr

Gospel Music Chris Pine Movie 'Violence of Action' Sells at Cannes Virtual Market 6 days ago

tracking_ontrek

TrekkieKindTrekker🏡 ‘Chris Pine’ Movie ‘Violence Of Action’ Sells To Germany With Leonine – Deadline https://t.co/cRDEZdb4Cw 6 days ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Chris Pine's upcoming thriller movie, "Violence of Action", has sold at Cannes Get more details about the film her… https://t.co/m1FY2DndY4 6 days ago