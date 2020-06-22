Chris Pine Movie 'Violence of Action' Sells at Cannes Virtual Market
Monday, 22 June 2020 () Chris Pine is set to star in a brand new thriller movie, called Violence Of Action. Deadline reports that the film was sold during the Cannes virtual market this week, and will also star Ben Foster, Gillian Jacobs, and more. The movie centers on James Reed (Pine), who joins a paramilitary organization in order to [...]
