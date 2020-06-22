|
Tessa Thompson Celebrates Juneteenth at 'Centerpiece' Pop Up Event With Maurice Harris
Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Tessa Thompson wears a cool mask while attending the Juneteenth Pop Up event held at Bloom & Plume in Los Angeles over the weekend. The event was held in celebration of Quibi’s series, Centerpiece, which focuses on Maurice Harris, who also owns Bloom & Plume. Centerpiece “explores the nature of creativity with celebrity guests as [...]
|
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this