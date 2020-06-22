Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tessa Thompson Celebrates Juneteenth at 'Centerpiece' Pop Up Event With Maurice Harris

Just Jared Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Tessa Thompson wears a cool mask while attending the Juneteenth Pop Up event held at Bloom & Plume in Los Angeles over the weekend. The event was held in celebration of Quibi’s series, Centerpiece, which focuses on Maurice Harris, who also owns Bloom & Plume. Centerpiece “explores the nature of creativity with celebrity guests as [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published
News video: Hundreds attend Juneteenth event

Hundreds attend Juneteenth event 01:52

 Hundreds attend Juneteenth event

Related videos from verified sources

Westworld Season 3 - Analysis with Thandie Newton and Tessa Thompson [Video]

Westworld Season 3 - Analysis with Thandie Newton and Tessa Thompson

Westworld: Analysis | Filming Season 3 – Thandie Newton & Tessa Thompson | | HBO Step into analysis. Tessa Thompson and Thandie Newton share their experiences filming Season 3. #HBO..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 04:23Published

Tweets about this

Soriano310ms

Micheal Soriano RT @JustJared: Tessa Thompson celebrated Juneteenth in a very unique way See what event she was seen at here: https://t.co/RA38dnmvho 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Tessa Thompson celebrated Juneteenth in a very unique way See what event she was seen at here: https://t.co/RA38dnmvho 1 hour ago