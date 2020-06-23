Global  

Steve Bing Dead at 55; Elizabeth Hurley's Ex Jumped from L.A. Apartment Building

Just Jared Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Steve Bing, a former screenwriter and film financier, had died at the age of 55 after jumping to his death from his L.A. apartment building. TMZ reports that Bing jumped from the 27th floor of a luxury apartment building in the Century City neighborhood of Los Angeles. Bing went to Hollywood after inheriting $600 million [...]
