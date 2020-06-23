Global  

'Tigerland' Stars Colin Farrell & Shea Whigham Meet Up After Joel Schumacher's Death

Just Jared Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Colin Farrell sits on the ground outside a coffee shop with his longtime friend Shea Whigham on Monday afternoon (June 22) in Los Angeles. The actors, who starred in the 2000 movie Tigerland, met up shortly after it was announced that the film’s director Joel Schumacher had passed away. Joel died following a year-long battle [...]
News video: Joel Schumacher, Director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman Films, Dead at 80

Joel Schumacher, Director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman Films, Dead at 80 01:02

 Joel Schumacher, Director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman Films, Dead at 80 Schumacher died in NYC after battling cancer for a year. He transitioned from costume designing to directing for film in the 1980s. His third film, 'St. Elmo's Fire' was a hit. It brought together some of the most popular actors...

