Producer David Guillod Expresses Suspicion Over Timing of Multiple Sexual Assault Charges Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Hit with 11 felony counts that include rape and kidnapping, the executive producer of Netflix's 'Extraction' has surrendered himself to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department. 👓 View full article

