Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NFL Player Max Tuerk Dies at 26 While Hiking with Family

Just Jared Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Max Tuerk, a football player who played in the NFL, died over the weekend while hiking with his family. A statement released by Tuerk‘s family said that he passed away on Saturday (June 20) during a trip to the Cleveland National Forest. No details about his cause of death were released. “Max loved his teammates, [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Former Chargers, USC Lineman Max Tuerk Dies At 26 While Hiking In Cleveland National Forest

Former Chargers, USC Lineman Max Tuerk Dies At 26 While Hiking In Cleveland National Forest 00:25

 Former USC and NFL offensive lineman Max Tuerk died Saturday at the age of 26 while on a hike with his parents in the Cleveland National Forest.

Related videos from verified sources

Preble's Max Wagner wins Gatorade Player of the Year award [Video]

Preble's Max Wagner wins Gatorade Player of the Year award

Preble's Max Wagner wins Gatorade Player of the Year award

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 01:12Published
Former rugby player and family start an aerobics class on their street [Video]

Former rugby player and family start an aerobics class on their street

A former international rugby player and his family have lifted the spirits of their neighbours during lockdown - after setting up a daily aerobics class on their street. Everyday former Scotland player..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Former NFL, USC offensive lineman Max Tuerk dies at 26

 LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Tuerk, an All-America offensive lineman at Southern California who was drafted by the Chargers, has died. He was 26. Tuerk’s family...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

jjstoneFMnews

J.J. Stone 🎙🎧📸 @JustJared: Football player Max Tuerk died this weekend while hiking with his family || https://t.co/hTW62px0Aj… https://t.co/x3UvDnFVZh 1 hour ago

SophieCoberly

Sophie Coberly RT @JustJared: Football player Max Tuerk died this weekend while hiking with his family https://t.co/UCJHRK7uPx 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Football player Max Tuerk died this weekend while hiking with his family https://t.co/UCJHRK7uPx 1 hour ago

compro_tax

Winsome Martin Former USC and Chargers player Max Tuerk dies while hiking aged 26 - The Guardian https://t.co/ope7ziT0U9 via @GoogleNews 4 hours ago

BREAK_BoyAplus

Adam Muriel RT @GematriaHub: Former USC and Chargers player Max Tuerk dies while hiking age 26 https://t.co/9S8EkpU39b https://t.co/nw0wbNj0Xn 6 hours ago

MobilitySpain

MobilityScooterSpain RT @Andy_Burton: Former USC and Chargers player Max Tuerk dies while hiking aged 26 - The Guardian https://t.co/LS3OgdDHZa https://t.co/1NM… 6 hours ago

Andy_Burton

Andy Burton Former USC and Chargers player Max Tuerk dies while hiking aged 26 - The Guardian https://t.co/LS3OgdDHZa https://t.co/1NM3NA3LXl 6 hours ago

marlonfransico

Marlon Fransico Former USC and Chargers player Max Tuerk dies while hiking aged 26 - The Guardian https://t.co/HuzLT8Yoe5 via @GoogleNews #RIP #football 7 hours ago