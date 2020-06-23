NFL Player Max Tuerk Dies at 26 While Hiking with Family
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 () Max Tuerk, a football player who played in the NFL, died over the weekend while hiking with his family. A statement released by Tuerk‘s family said that he passed away on Saturday (June 20) during a trip to the Cleveland National Forest. No details about his cause of death were released. “Max loved his teammates, [...]
